L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

Shares of LHX opened at $199.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in L3Harris by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in L3Harris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

