Head to Head Analysis: COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) vs. Mercadolibre (OTCMKTS:MELI)

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for COMSCORE and Mercadolibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSCORE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mercadolibre 0 6 14 0 2.70

COMSCORE currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Mercadolibre has a consensus price target of $755.37, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given COMSCORE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Mercadolibre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMSCORE and Mercadolibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercadolibre $2.30 billion 18.18 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -499.99

COMSCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercadolibre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of COMSCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares COMSCORE and Mercadolibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A Mercadolibre -8.28% -5.29% -2.33%

Summary

COMSCORE beats Mercadolibre on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

