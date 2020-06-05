Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 2.60

News coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,500.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,789 shares of company stock worth $7,753,167 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

