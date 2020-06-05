Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post sales of $369.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.56 million to $386.10 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $334.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 362,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

