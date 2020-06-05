Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Billion

Analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post sales of $17.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.21 billion. IBM posted sales of $19.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year sales of $72.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.58 billion to $75.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.07 billion to $76.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.18. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

