Head-To-Head Contrast: Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) vs. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OTCMKTS:OAK)

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glassbridge Enterprises and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 22.50 $20.20 million N/A N/A Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glassbridge Enterprises N/A 4,560.00% 43.80% Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80%

Volatility & Risk

Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

