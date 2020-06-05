IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR has been the topic of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.72 on Friday. IsoRay has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in IsoRay by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IsoRay by 748.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in IsoRay by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

