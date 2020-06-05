JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services.

