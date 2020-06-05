Head to Head Survey: ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) & Spartan Motors (OTCMKTS:SPAR)

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Spartan Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Spartan Motors -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Volatility & Risk

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Spartan Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spartan Motors $756.54 million 0.79 -$12.57 million $1.24 13.77

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spartan Motors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Spartan Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Spartan Motors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spartan Motors has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Spartan Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

