Contrasting Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 1 13 4 0 2.17 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.86%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Bonanza Creek Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.41 $15.84 billion $4.04 8.80 Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.26 $67.07 million $3.24 5.85

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 3.00% 7.35% 3.50% Bonanza Creek Energy 50.70% 16.10% 12.68%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

