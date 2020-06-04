Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,900 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 84,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NYSE ACCO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $608.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

