Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,388.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

