Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,388.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

