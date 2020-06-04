Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,388.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,013.99. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

