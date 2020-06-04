Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,388.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,013.99. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

