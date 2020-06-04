Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First Foundation Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

