Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,013.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

