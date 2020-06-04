Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Donaldson worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

