HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of HD Supply worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $34.21 on Thursday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

