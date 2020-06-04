Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

