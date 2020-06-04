Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
