ERn Financial LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.