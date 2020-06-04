ERn Financial LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
