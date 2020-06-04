Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by First Long Island Investors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by First Long Island Investors LLC
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc
Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is First Foundation Advisors’ 5th Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is First Foundation Advisors’ 5th Largest Position


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report