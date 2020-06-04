GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $3,795,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,954 shares of company stock worth $23,230,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

