3,789 Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,847,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.