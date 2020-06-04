Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra increased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $817,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.