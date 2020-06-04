Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $57.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra increased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.
In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $817,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
