JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.61% of Semtech worth $39,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of SMTC opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

