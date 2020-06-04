9,738 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slack by 147.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 63.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Slack by 58.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 156,081 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack by 98.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,768,269 shares of company stock worth $43,212,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

