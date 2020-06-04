California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.90 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNKN opened at $68.01 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.