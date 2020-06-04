California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,746 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of New York Times worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.