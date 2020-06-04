Wells Fargo & Co Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $250.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $1,402.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

