Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $154,700. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

