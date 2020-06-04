Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 5,000 Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 5,000 Mirati Therapeutics Inc
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 5,000 Mirati Therapeutics Inc
BWX Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
BWX Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $450,000 Holdings in NCR Co.
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $450,000 Holdings in NCR Co.
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $386,000 Stake in REX American Resources Corp
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $386,000 Stake in REX American Resources Corp
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 77,712 Shares of Steris PLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 77,712 Shares of Steris PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report