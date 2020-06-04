Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 5,000 Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

