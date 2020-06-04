BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 48,097 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,342,694. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.