JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 77,712 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Steris worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

