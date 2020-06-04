GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,627 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Avantor by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,866,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,145,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,830.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.