State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $65.90 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.