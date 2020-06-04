JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $41,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

