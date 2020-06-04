Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $5,029,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,380,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 259,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 26.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

