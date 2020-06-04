JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,031,460 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Occidental Petroleum worth $41,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $507,600. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.