iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,431,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.34 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

