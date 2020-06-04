JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.34 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $40,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

