JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 110,717 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $42,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

