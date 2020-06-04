JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 53,563 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.30% of American States Water worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American States Water by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American States Water by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

