Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,388.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
