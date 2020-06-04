Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 176,947 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NYSE:HAL opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

