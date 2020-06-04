Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,388.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

