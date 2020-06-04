Lcnb Corp Purchases 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,388.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

