Todd C. Builione Sells 12,500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FSK opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $20,396,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

