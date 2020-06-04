Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,388.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

