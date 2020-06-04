Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,388.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

